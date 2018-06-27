× Baum Stadium Hosting College World Series Watch Party

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Razorback fans will be able to fill Baum Stadium to watch Game 2 of the College World Series finals.

Fans will be able to enter through Gate B beginning at 5 p.m. Officials said seating throughout the stadium will be first-come, first-serve and parking will be free.

The Hogs are one win away from a national championship with the game starting at 6 p.m.

Light concessions will be available with cash only, and fans will be able to bring in food and beverages. Coolers and alcohol will not be allowed inside the stadium.

The Hog Pen will be closed for the watch party.