Bentonville Police Searching For Suspect In Hotel Burglaries

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville Police are searching for a man they believe burglarized one hotel and attempted to burglarize a second.

According to police, the desk clerk at the Microtel Inn & Suites on South Walton Boulevard received an anonymous phone call at 12:45 a.m. today (June 27) reporting a water leak on the third floor of the hotel. He left the front desk to check on the reported leak but found nothing. When he returned, he found the front desk’s cash register lock was broken and all of the money was missing.

Later, at 1:58 a.m., the desk clerk at the Comfort Inn on NE 11th Street received a similar phone call, police said. But as she approached the elevator, she heard the front lobby doors open and returned to the lobby. She spotted a white man wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a white dust or surgical mask and latex gloves approaching the front desk.

Police said that when the man noticed the clerk, he removed his mask and hood and left the lobby. No money was taken from that register. Cameras in the hotel were able to capture the man entering in the mask and hood and leaving with a tan baseball cap on instead.

Police said the suspect may be driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe with black wheels and may be connected with similar incidents in Fayetteville.

Anyone with information on the crimes or the identification of the suspect can call the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 271-3170.