Big Crowd Expected At 74th Annual Rodeo Of The Ozarks In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Some of the best cowboys and cowgirls are in Northwest Arkansas this week for Rodeo of the Ozarks, which kicks off with a parade today (June 27) at 3 p.m. The parade goes down Emma Avenue and through downtown Springdale.

Rode of the Ozarks will be held at Parsons Stadium in Springdale through Saturday (June 30). Organizers say it's known as one of the top five best outdoor rodeos in the nation. Each year, the rodeo brings in more than 500 of the best cowboys and rough stock.

Each night, kids' events like mutton busting and the goat scramble start at 6:30 p.m. Grand Entry will begin at 7 p.m. with rodeo events officially starting at 7:30 p.m.

Kids get in for $7 and adult tickets range from $15 to $23 depending on the seat. You can get more information on tickets and buy online here.

5NEWS is an official sponsor of Rodeo of the Ozarks. Stay with us for coverage throughout the week.