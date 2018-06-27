× Fayetteville Police Searching For Man Connected To Battery And Robbery On Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are searching for a man with a warrant for failure to appear in court for battery and aggravated robbery charges. The charges come in relation to an incident that occurred on Dickson Street in 2017.

Lorenzo Green is 6″4″ and weights approximately 150 pounds. He has several tattoos including the phrase “only god can judge me” on both arms.

Green is known to drive a white moped.

Fayetteville Police do not feel that Green is an active threat to the community, but are advising the public not to approach him if located.

If you spot Green please contact Fayetteville PD’s non-emergency line at (479)587-3555.