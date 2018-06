× Fort Smith Police Searching For Missing Teen

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old boy last seen near North 34th Street.

James Jakub was last sean about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday (June 26) in the 500 block of North 34th Street. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

The boy’s father told Fort Smith police he left their home on foot and hasn’t returned.

Police want anyone with more information to contact the department at 479-709-5100.