Heat Advisories Wednesday Afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heat is on! Temperatures will reach the 90s and for some folks will near 100 degrees. That means heat indexes will be well over 100 by the afternoon,

Counties in orange are under heat advisories from 1PM to 9PM Wednesday. These may be extended east. In addition, these may go in place for Thursday as well.

A warm front is lifting to the north, which will bring even more heat and humidity the next several days.

Morning clouds should fade and we should be left with plenty of sunshine later this afternoon.

Highs should be well into the 90s today! Some folks may hit 100 today.

-Matt