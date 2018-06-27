LeFlore County Boys And Girls Club Holds Summer Career Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) -- The LeFlore County Boys and Girls Club is hosting a summer career series to give kids an opportunity to learn about different career paths.

During the series, kids participate in hands on activities, listen to guest speakers, play brain games and much more.

"We are running the career launch program for the summer, and it gives the members here an opportunity to learn about different career opportunities they might have in their future," said Arielle Perry, CEO of the LeFlore County Boys and Girls Club. "We have a lot of young adolescent teens that come during the summer and they are getting to learn about trades and different professional careers and what it takes to get into those."

The cost of the summer career series is $50 for each child. It is held Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until August 3.