Local Girl Scout Teaches Hog Call In Switzerland

SWITZERLAND (KFSM) -- A Fort Smith teenager visiting Switzerland took time to teach her fellow Girl Scouts how to call the Hogs.

Anna Clair Tilley is the only Girl Scout in Arkansas selected to be among the 20 Girl Scouts nationwide to go on a 10-day trip to Switzerland.

Naturally, she had to teach everyone how to call the Hogs.

Tilley can be seen on the video teaching the other Girl Scouts, including a few Swiss, how to call the Hogs, from the arm movements to being loud enough "so they can hear you in Arkansas."

The video concludes with all of the girls calling the Hogs.