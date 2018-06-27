Oklahoma Election: Four Headed For Runoffs; Edmondson Wins; Medical Marijuana OK’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) -- Two Republican candidates are headed for a runoff, while the Democratic primary ended with a clear winner Tuesday night.

On the Republican side, Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and political outsider Kevin Stitt will go head-to-head in a runoff that will take place in late August.

"People want more transparency, they want more accountability," said Cornett. "I take a step back and remind people that they have to have higher standards in health and education going forward.

"If we are going to be the state we want to be, we have to step it up and do better," Cornett said.

Stitt is already focusing his energy on the runoff in August.

"We've got another race to win," he told supporters Tuesday night. "We've got a runoff, and then we're going to win this thing in November.

"Thank you guys, let's go win this," Stitt said to his supporters' cheers.

On the Democratic side, Drew Edmondson won in a landslide over Connie Johnson. Edmondson was optimistic after his big win.

"We want programs and solutions for the future of the state of Oklahoma," Edmondson said to his supporters Tuesday. "We are not living in the past, we are building a future that our grandchildren can be proud of."

There were also three candidates in the Libertarian Party: Chris Powell, Rex Lawhorn and Joe Exotic. Results show that Powell had the most votes, but with all precincts reporting, he was still below the 50 percent needed to avoid facing a runoff with Lawhorn on Aug. 28.

Oklahoma voters also were asked to decide on a question of whether to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

With all precincts reporting Wednesday morning, the latest numbers showed 57 percent of voters support State Question 788, which allows certain patients to be prescribed a certain amount of the drug. The results showed 43 percent of voters were opposed.

The state question allows doctors to approve medicinal marijuana licenses for people to legally grow, keep and use cannabis.

Opponents argue the proposal is too loosely written.

This is the first marijuana question on a state ballot in 2018.

Complete Oklahoma election results can be found here.