Oregon State Rallies Past Arkansas In 9th

OMAHA NE, (KFSM) – Arkansas had a national championship lined up but then it fell to the turf.

With two outs and a 3-2 lead in the 9th, a pop fly into foul territory was surrounded by three Arkansas defenders but fell between them, giving Oregon State new life.

The Beavers followed with a RBI single to tie the game and then a two run home run by Trevor Larnach to push Oregon State to a 5-3 win and force a winner take all for the College World Series Championship.