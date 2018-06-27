× Prairie Grove Man Gets 20 Years For Child Abuse

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Prairie Grove man was sentenced June 11 to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl for nearly four years.

Terry Lee Martin, 31, pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault.

Martin, who received 71 days of credit toward his sentence for the time he served in the Washington County Detention Center, must also register as a sex offender.

Prairie Grove police arrested Martin in July 2017 after learning he had abused the girl monthly since 2013, according to court documents.

Federal agents later searched Martin’s computer and found dozens of sexually explicit images and two videos involving minors.