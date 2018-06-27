× Road Improvement Bid Approved For Benton County

DECATUR (KFSM) — The state Highway Commission approved a bid Wednesday (June 27) to reseal nearly seven miles of County Road 18 near Decatur, according to a news release.

The project will improve 6.8 miles of County Road 18 between state highways 279 and 59, according to the release.

The commission awarded the $190,685.70 contract to Hutchens Construction Co. of Cassville, Mo..

Construction is schedule to start in two to four weeks, weather permitting, and expected to finish later this year.