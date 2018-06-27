× Summer Pattern Returns

A summer-like weather pattern has returned! High pressure has begun to build into the Southern Plains, bringing heat and humidity along with it.

Heat Advisories are still in effect for the counties highlighted in orange until 9PM tonight. Afternoon heating and plenty of sunshine, heat, and humidity is the reason for this. Another Heat Advisory is already issued for tomorrow starting at 1PM until 9PM.

A gradual warming trend has begun. Northwest Arkansas heated up quickly and are 10 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Futurecast 10PM - Temperatures slowly cool off to the mid 80s once the sun sets. Lack of cloud cover overnight will allow temperatures to cool into the 70s.

The heat returns tomorrow. High temperatures will peak in the afternoon and range from the low to upper 90s. Some people may see temperatures hit 100°. Tomorrow will feel very similar to today.

-Sabrina