× Teen Found Guilty Of Murdering UAFS Student

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — 18-year-old Dionte Parks has been found guilty in the murder of UAFS student, Kaleb Watson.

A Sebastian County jury found Parks guilty on all counts of murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping.

Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue says sentencing begins at 9:30 am Thursday (June 27.)

Click here to see an earlier story about Kaleb Watson’s death.