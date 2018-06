Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather should be fine for Razorback champion ship game this Wednesday evening. A slight chance for a shower or storm today should mainly stay north of Omaha. Otherwise the heat and humidity are on! Temperatures at first pitch should be in the upper 80s.

Futurecast 11AM | Thunderstorms this morning should stay north of Omaha.

Futurecast 6PM | Omaha should remain clear for the afternoon! Expect lots of sunshine.

Temperatures should get well into the 80s this afternoon.

-Joe