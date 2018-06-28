Adventure Arkansas: Parrot Island Waterpark, Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re catching waves and staying cool this week for Adventure Arkansas. We drove the Adventure Subaru to Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith. When we walked in, it did not feel like we were in Arkansas anymore, but rather some Polynesian paradise far away.

“Fort Smith is not known for anything tropical but once you get out here, you see some palm trees,” said Wesley Smith, Aquatic Supervisor. “We go with the Ohana type of theme, everyone is family here, so we have the Aloha spirit, we greet everyone with Aloha, we say thank you by saying Mahalo.”

It’s hard to know where to begin when you arrive. There is a lazy river, several slides, and a wave pool. We started with the lazy river. This is a great idea if you want to relax and enjoy the sun on the winding waters. But watch out, there are several waterfalls that may try to attack you. After the lazy river, we climbed the stairs to check out the view and test out the slides.

“We have four slides, two are plunge slides and two catch-pool slides,” said Smith. “Plunge slides are the yellow one and the purple one and you go down them, go straight down for yellow, go through all the turns for the purple, they’re the scary ones, but once you hit the bottom, you don’t go directly into a pool.” “You just go straight into a plunge area, basically a water tank.” “The blue and orange are the fun ones and once you get out you go directly into a pool.”

Finally, we jumped into the wave pool, the only wave pool in the area! There are two engines that transform this water tank into an ocean with massive waves.

“Once the buzzer goes off in the wave pool, that’s when the kids scream waves because that means something is coming,” said Smith.

“Five minutes on full waves, fun time,” said Smith. “Everyone is screaming and then we have a five-minute cool down period.” “The best spot is as close to the ropes as you can get without touching the ropes; that’s a major key, that you don’t touch the rope.”

With Adventure Arkansas and trying to stay afloat Where You Live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

Parrot Island Water Park

Follow Parrot Island Water Park on social, here!

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru