× Arkansas Lawmaker Arrested For Failing To Pay Income Taxes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker has been arrested on six felony charges after authorities said he failed to pay income taxes for several years and owes nearly $260,000 to the state.

Arkansas State Police says state Rep. Mickey Gates of Hot Springs surrendered to authorities on Thursday. He faces six counts of failure to pay or file a return. Gates, a Republican, was released from the Garland County jail on $1,500 bond.

An affidavit says Gates failed to file a state income tax return for 2012 through 2017. A man who answered a number listed for Gates referred all questions to his attorney, who did not immediately return a message.

Gates has served in the state Legislature since 2015. Gates is running for re-election and faces a Democratic challenger in November.