Bellview Road In Rogers To Close Saturday For Construction

ROGERS (KFSM) — The city of Rogers is closing a section of Bellview Road south of Pleasant Grove Road on Saturday (June 30).

Bellview Road from West Drive to Garrett Road will close for construction starting at 6 a.m. Saturday. The closure will continue throughout the day.

Barricades will be set up at West, Garrett, South Chanberry Lane, West Armour Drive and West Baltimore Drive. Flaggers will be positioned at West and Garrett to direct traffic onto the detour route.

Motorists can detour from Bellview onto Garrett, to South 45th Street, then onto West Drive or West to 45th to Garrett.