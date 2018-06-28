Dog Travels To Omaha To Cheer On The Razorbacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA (KFSM) -- Fans from all over the state went to Omaha to cheer on the Razorbacks in the College World Series.. even fans that have four legs.

Bailey is a yellow Labrador Retriever that is spending her week at the College World Series.

Her ownder said his dog sitter canceled when he was on his way to Omaha, so he loaded up Bailey and hit the road.

Bailey even went inside TD Ameritrade Park to watch the Razorbacks in Game 1.

"Bailey and I are out walking ready to go in, we go to the gate. Nobody says anything, they don't ask me any questions, don't tell them anything, we walk in, we sat 21 rows behind the home plate," he said.