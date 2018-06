× Gas Line Leak Reported Near UA Campus

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Construction workers have ruptured a gas line near Arkansas Avenue and Maple Street, prompting University of Arkansas officials to ask drivers to stay away from the area.

The crew hit the line about 2:20 p.m. Thursday (June 28) while working on a sorority house along Maple Street, according to a university spokesman.

One nearby building has been evacuated as a precaution.