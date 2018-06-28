Hogs Fans React To Surprising Loss, Rally Spirits For Final Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Wednesday night's last-inning loss by the Diamond Hogs in the College World Series may have broken the hearts of Hogs fans, but it didn't break their spirits.

The Arkansas Razorbacks took a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning in Omaha, but the Oregon State Beavers tied the game up, and a dropped pop fly set the Hogs up for devastation when a two-run homer afterward left the score 5-3 in favor of Oregon State.

Fans exiting the stadium in Omaha were disappointed but not defeated.

"Tomorrow, we've got to bounce back, we're going to do it, we're positive. Right guys?" one fan said, asking his friends.

"That's right. There's no doubt," his friend responded. "These guys are resilient, so they'll definitely come back tomorrow. I think we'll take it all tomorrow."

Hogs fans on Dickson Street went from raucous cheers to near silence in a matter of seconds. 5NEWS reporter Beraiah Baker was speaking with one fan and caught his reaction the moment the fateful home run was hit.

As she asked Zach Hixson how he was feeling, he started to answer, but then his face turns to shock.

"You know what ... Oh, my gosh," Hixson said. "They just hit a home run."

But he wasn't giving up on his beloved Razorbacks.

"We believe that these Hogs, that this team, can battle through and win the game three for the national championship," Hixson said after the game.

Fans will find out the fate of the Hogs tonight when the final game of the College World Series begins in Omaha at 5:30 p.m.

Once again, fans will be able to watch the game in Baum Stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis, with Gate B opening at 4:30 p.m. Dickson Street businesses are expected to be full of fans again, as well.