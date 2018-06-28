× Hot And Humid For The Hogs In Omaha

It’s the final night of the College World Series in Omaha. The stakes are high and so are the temperatures. It will be the hottest night of the championships with temperatures at first pitch in the low-to-mid 90s. Heat advisories are in effect in Omaha.

Heat advisories start at 1PM Thursday and last until 9PM Thursday.

It will be in the 90s as soon as 1PM in Omaha.

The extreme heat is bottled up across the Plains, with heat indices over 100 degrees.

There is a slight chance for a shower or storm mainly north of town.

Futurecast 10:30AM —

Futurecast 5:30PM —

-Joe