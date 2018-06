× Lawmakers & FFA Members Call Hogs On Steps Of United States Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSM) — Lawmakers began their day in Washington, D.C. by calling the Hogs with Arkansas FFA members.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, Rep. French Hill, Rep. Rick Crawford, Rep. Steve Womack, Sen. John Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton joined the FFA members to show Arkansas pride on the steps of the United States Capitol.

See the video in the tweet below: