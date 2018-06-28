Metabolic Research Center – Daren Bobb’s Recap Of Progress – Phase 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey guys it’s Daren Bobb I want to talk to you about my weight loss journey and it’s been a good one, we are getting very close to our goal.

I’m down 28 ½ pounds with a goal of losing 30 pounds and I’m so close, I’m right there!

It’s the easiest thing I’ve ever done ever to lose weight and the staff at Metabolic Research Center has been outstanding and they call it the three Ms, Menus, Mindset, and Motivation.

My progress since March has been very steady, I’ve lost weight every week since starting the program and it’s that simple.

Let me tell you, my energy level hasn’t been this good in years and it’s allowed me to do things I haven’t done in a very long time.

So, if you want to be healthier, if you want to feel good, if you want to look good you just simply need to call Metabolic Research Center.

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center