Northwest Arkansas Home Sales Up In May But Down For 2018

May was a good month for Realtors in Northwest Arkansas, but year-to-date sales through the first five months of 2018 were not quite as strong.

May home sales totaled 1,096 in Benton and Washington counties, according to Matrix MLS data, up 7.5% compared with 1,019 in the same month in 2017.

Rising home prices continue to push total sales volumes higher. Total sales volume in the two-county area increased to a combined $268.07 million in May, a 19% increase compared with $225.18 million in the same month last year.

