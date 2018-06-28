× Police: Level 3 Sex Offender Arrested For Raping Child

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Level 3 sex offender accused of raping a 12-year-old girl four times since last fall.

Stephan William Thompson of Hindsville faces felony charges of rape and second-degree sexual assault, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl told Rogers police that Thompson had abused her four times since November 2017 and as recently as February.

She said Thompson bought her underwear and told her “how gorgeous she is and how good her body is,” according to the affidavit.

Thompson, 33, was convicted in 2009 for raping a 13-year-old girl in Missouri, according to McDonald County court records.

As a Level 3 sex offender, Thompson is considered “high risk,” and offenders in this category usually have a history of “repeat sexual offending,” according to the Arkansas Crime Information Center.

Thompson was being held Thursday (June 28) at the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 6 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, sex offenders are assigned to one of four levels based on a risk assessment process: Level 1: low risk; Level 2: moderate risk; Level 3: high risk; Level 4: sexually violent predator.

State law also requires registered sex offenders to publicly disclose their name, address and date of birth.

There are more than 11,000 registered sex offenders living in Arkansas, according to the state crime information center.

The most recent data show 567 registered sex offenders living in Washington County, while 547 were listed for Benton County.