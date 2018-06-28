× Police: New York Man Linked To Local Fraud Cases

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a New York City man linked to multiple credit card fraud cases in Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.

Youssouf Traore, 20, was arrested Wednesday (June 27) in connection with theft by receiving and credit card fraud — both felonies.

A local jewelry store called police after Traore tried to use a stolen credit card to buy a $4,800 Rolex, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police said Traore became extremely nervous when they arrived, noting that he “began to sweat profusely despite the cool, ambient temperature,” with “sweat streaming down his face and stomach,” according to the report.

Traore, a traveling basketball coach, said he was acting as a body guard for one of two women linked to the fraud cases, according to the report.

Traore said one of the women — unnamed in the report — had given him five credit cards and told him where and when to use them.

Traore added he would also accompany the women to jewelry stores to “do a job,” according to the report.

Police said Traore was linked to other credit card fraud cases in Rogers, and he implicated six other people in connection with similar cases as far north as Springfield, Mo., according to the report.

Traore was being held Thursday (June 28) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 3 in Washington County Circuit Court.