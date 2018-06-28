Rodeo Clown Provides Safety As Well As Entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- He's there to make people laugh, but he's also there to provide safety to rodeo participants.

The rodeo clown has many roles, and one of the best clowns around, according to those in the rodeo, is performing this week at the 74th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale.

Troy Lerwill discussed the role of the rodeo clown and the tools he uses to keep riders safe. One such tool is the colorful barrels that are placed on the arena floor.

"This is an island for the bull riders, for the bull fighters, and it's parked out here for the bull riding," he said, adding that he moves the barrels onto the arena floor so the riders can get into it or roll it in front of them if needed to protect themselves from the bulls.

"It just gives them an island of safety to get back...to get out of harm's way," he said.

Lerwill said the comedy he performs before and during the show is an important part of his job, but the safety he provides to the bull riders is also vitally important. Once the bull riding starts, "it does turn very serious."

"I've had bulls get feet in here, horns in here, in the open end," he said, patting the barrel. "There's a very dangerous aspect to it."

Danger aside, Lerwell said he loves the entertaining part of his job, especially when the kids are involved.

"The best part for me is entertaining the people and helping them forget about things, and putting a smile on their faces," he said. He especially loves entertaining the children, who love clowns. Well, most of them do, he said.

"It's great to see them laugh, and have fun and forget about life," he said.

Lerwell will be performing again tonight (June 28) when the rodeo opens at 7:30 p.m. at Parsons Stadium in Springdale. Kids events start at 6:30 p.m.