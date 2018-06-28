× Second Watch Party Slated For Baum Stadium As Hogs Play For Championship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — It’s all or nothing for the Hogs tonight, and fans can watch the action from their home field.

Once again, Baum Stadium in Fayetteville will open for Arkansas Razorbacks fans to watch the final game of the College World Series. The Razorbacks will take on the Oregon State Beavers in a winner-take-all finale starting at 5:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 but will be available for viewing at Baum Stadium. Fans should enter through Gate B (on the third-base side) starting at 4:30 p.m. Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and parking will be free.

The Hog Pen will be closed for the event, but light concessions will be available for cash only. Fans can bring food and beverages in, but no coolers or alcohol will be allowed inside the stadium.