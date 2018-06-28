Summer Heat Is Locked In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be hot once again on this Thursday afternoon. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Maximum heat indexes will be between 105 and 110 degrees later on today. That's why almost everyone is under a heat advisory again this afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure has locked in with the jet stream well off towards the north.

Lots of clear skies are expected today. Only a 5% chance of a stray shower or storm could be expected, especially towards our east and north.

-Matt