Two Adults Killed, Two Children Injured In Wreck Near Ozone

OZONE (KFSM) — Two adults were killed and two children injured in an accident on Arkansas 21 near Ozone in Johnson County on Wednesday.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Julio C. Mieres Capote, 40, of Baytown, Texas, was driving a 1998 Kenworth semi south on Arkansas 21 about 12:51 p.m. He veered into the northbound lane, overcorrected, then slid into a 2005 Honda driven by Cynthia Marie Napier, 48, of Waldron.

Both Capote and Napier were killed. Two children in Napier’s car were injured and were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. Their injuries and conditions were not released.