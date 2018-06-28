× Walmart To Close Stores In Arkansas, Illinois And Texas

BENTONVILLE — Walmart confirmed plans to close three U.S. stores in July. A Walmart store in Corning, Ark., a town of less than 1,000 people located in the state’s northeast corner, will close July 20, along with locations in Clinton, Ill., and Edna, Texas.

“Our decision to close these stores came after much deliberation and consideration of various business factors,” Walmart spokeswoman Tiffany Wilson said. “With all the change happening in retail today, it is more important than ever to make sure we are meeting customers’ evolving needs. That includes evaluating the performance of our store locations currently serving customers. At the same time, we are making substantial investments in our existing stores and significant investments in technology and innovation to help us better serve our customers and train our associates.”

As of April 23, Walmart U.S. operated 3,550 Supercenters, 704 Neighborhood Markets and 377 of the older format discount stores.

