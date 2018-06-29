× Arkansas Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fort Smith Bank Robbery

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Pine Bluff man has pleaded not guilty to robbing a Fort Smith bank in May.

David James Howell, 48, was indicted Thursday (June 28) in U.S. District Court on one count of bank robbery.

Police said Howell walked into the BancorpSouth on Grand Avenue and demanded money from the teller. He told her had a weapon and stole $5,000 before running off, police said.

Investigators later identified Howell, who had a warrant for his arrest for absconding probation and parole.

Howell’s trial is set for July 30. He’s being held without bond at the Sebastian County Detention Center.