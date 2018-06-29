× Fans Invited To Welcome Home Razorbacks At Baum Stadium Today

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Arkansas Razorbacks, or OmaHogs as they’ve been called the last week, are returning home from Omaha today (June 29) at 1:30 p.m.

The team will arrive at Baum Stadium about that time. Fans are encouraged to greet the Hogs upon their arrival.

The OmaHogs finished as runners-up to the national title in the College World Series after a Game 3 loss to the Oregon State Beavers. Arkansas wrapped the 2018 season with a 48-21 record, the team’s best under head coach Dave Van Horn. The finish matches the program’s best finish set in 1979, when former head coach Norm DeBriyn lead the Razorbacks to their first ever College World Series.