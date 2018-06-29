× Fireworks Displays Throughout Region Kick Off Tonight

June 29

Elkins – Elkins will hold its annual Fireworks Display at Bunch Park after dark. The event will include a concessions stand run by the Elkins Lions Club. More information is available by calling (479) 643-3400 or at www.facebook.com/CityofElkinsArkansas.

June 30

Alma – Fireworks on the Hill will take place as part of community entertainment event starting at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks taking place after dark. The event also will include music from a band with guest singer Casey Craig, games and vendors. The event will be at 8272 Arkansas 282 in Alma. More information is at https://www.facebook.com/events/1799416346763279/.

Farmington – The annual fireworks display takes place at the Farmington High School football stadium at dark. More information at www.cityoffarmingtonar.com.

Gravette – The annual Fireworks Show takes place at Pop Allum Park starting at 7 p.m. The event features children’s entertainment, food trucks, music and human foosball. Fireworks start about 9 p.m. More information is at www.gravettear.com.

Ozark – The 8th annual Cardboard Boat Race and Independent Day Celebration starts at 4 p.m. at East Side/Gar Creek Park. Boats launch at 7:30 p.m., with a fireworks display after the boat races. The event also includes frog and turtle races, vendors, water slides and kids’ activities. More information at www.facebook.com/ozarkareachamberofcommerce.

Prairie Grove – The 6th annual Celebrate Prairie Grove takes place at Rieff Park starting at 6 p.m. The city aquatic park will be open to the public for free from 7-9 p.m. The event also features bouncy houses, concessions, a slip and slide and obstacle courses for kids. Fireworks start about 9:15 p.m. More information at www.facebook.com/PrairieGroveCity.

Roland – 2018 Iron Mountain Festival Fireworks Show, taking place at dark (after 9 p.m.) in Roland Town Park on Saturday, June 30, as part of the festival. The event also features live music from War Pony, car shows, crafts and other events. More information is available at (479) 414-1226 or www.facebook.com/rolandchamberofcommerce.

Springdale – Rodeo of the Ozarks Fireworks After the Rodeo event takes place after the conclusion of the Rodeo of the Ozarks events at Parsons Stadium in Springdale. Tickets are required to enter the stadium. More information and tickets are at www.rodeooftheozarks.org.

July 1

Rogers – Fireworks & Baptism at Cross Church at Pinnacle Hills. The event is from 5-10 p.m. at the Pinnacle Hills campus and includes baptisms and patriotic events and concludes with a fireworks display after dark. More information at www.crosschurch.com.

July 2

Springdale – A Special Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular takes place at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale after the Northwest Arkansas Naturals play the Corpus Christi Hooks. The game begins at 6:35 p.m. with the fireworks taking place immediately after the game. Tickets and more information: www.nwanaturals.com.

July 3

Bella Vista – The Bella Vista Annual Fireworks Display will be held in the park below the Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road as part of the city’s first Bella Vista Independence Day Blues Festival. Parking direction begins at 4 p.m. with music from The Downtown Livewires and Cate Brothers beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks take place after dark. More information is at www.bellavistaar.gov.

Springdale – Independence Eve Fireworks Spectacular takes place at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale after the Northwest Arkansas Naturals play the Corpus Christi Hooks. The game begins at 6:35 p.m. with the fireworks taking place immediately after the game. Tickets and more information: www.nwanaturals.com.

July 4

Bentonville – An Evening at Orchards Park-Bentonville’s 4th of July Celebration take place starting at 7 p.m. with music from the Fayetteville Funk Factory, followed by a performance from the Arkansas Winds Orchestra. Fireworks begin about 9:30 p.m. The event is free. More information is at www.bentonvillear.com.

Centerton – The annual fireworks show will take place at First Baptist Church of Centerton starting at 7 p.m. on West Centerton Boulevard. The event is free and includes activities and free food. More information is at www.facebook.com/CentertonAR.

Fayetteville – The Mount Comfort Church of Christ will hold its annual fireworks show starting at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks beginning after dark. Concessions will be available. The event takes place at the church at 3249 Mount Comfort Road in Fayetteville. More information is at www.mountcomfort.org.

Fort Smith – The 2018 Mayor’s 4th of July Celebration takes place from 6-10:30 p.m. at Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Park. The event is free and features live entertainment, free downtown parking and public transportation concessions and fireworks, which begin about 9:30 p.m. More information is available by calling (479) 784-2368 or at www.fortsmith.org.

Garfield – 17th annual Ventris Trail’s End Resort Fireworks Display features a fireworks display as seen by boat on Beaver Lake. The fireworks can be viewed near the Ventris Trail’s End Resort near Garfield starting at 8:30 p.m. The event is free. More information is available at www.beaverlakeresorts.com or by calling (479) 359-3912.

Gentry – The 105th annual Freedom Fest begins at noon at the city park in Gentry and concludes at 10 p.m. after a 4th of July fireworks display. The event will include concerts, a car show, food vendors, children’s entertainment and more. The event is free. More information is available by calling Janie Parks at (479) 736-2358 or visiting www.gentrychamber.com.

Greenwood – Freedom Fest 208 takes place from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on the Greenwood Town Square and features music from Ricochet at 7 p.m., among other performers throughout the day, including Jabe Burgess, Sweet River Band, Boom Kinetic and Soul’d Out. More than 100 food and craft vendors and displays by local law enforcement, firefighters and EMS, as well as BMX demonstrations. The event concludes with fireworks about 9:15 p.m. More information is at www.facebook.com/greenwoodfreedomfest.

Rogers – The July 4th Fireworks Spectacular featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas takes place at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Gates open 6 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Seats under cover are $10-$35, general admission lawn are $3. Tickets and more information at www.walmartamp.com.

Siloam Springs – The Fire in the Sky display will take place starting at 6 p.m. at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport. The event is free. More information is at www.siloamsprings.com.

Springdale – The annual 4th at the Field will take place at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. An exhibition game between the Joplin Outlaws and Nevada Griffons begins at 6:30 p.m. with the fireworks taking place right after the game. Tickets and more information: www.nwanaturals.com.

Tahlequah – Cherokee Casino will host the 2018 Fireworks Show starting at 9:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah casino. More information is at www.cherokeecasino.com/tahlequah/promotions/fireworks-display/.

Van Buren – The City of Van Buren 4th of July Fireworks Display takes place at the Field of Dreams on Toothaker Drive. Gates open at 7 p.m. with fireworks beginning at dusk. More information is available by calling (479) 474-1541 or at www.vanburen.org.