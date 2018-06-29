New Renderings Released For U.S. Marshals Museum In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The United States Marshals Museum in Fort Smith released new, more detailed architectural renderings of the complex on Thursday.

The renderings come from Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects of Little Rock and Fayetteville, the architects of the Mary Carleton and Robert A. Young III building on the future museum grounds.

The museum will have a modified star-shaped design representing the star badge U.S. Marshals wear. The interior will have five immersive galleries: Defining Marshals, The Campfire: Stories Under the Stars, Frontier Marshals, A Changing Nation and Modern Marshals.

The museum will also include the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor, which pays tribute to the more than 350 marshals killed in the line of duty since 1789.

The museum is scheduled to open in fall 2019.