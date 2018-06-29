Suspect Dead After Shooting, Standoff Near ATU Campus In Russellville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) -- Russellville Police and Arkansas Tech University Public Safety Officers responded to a report of a shooting just off campus Thursday evening that ended in a standoff and an officer-involved shooting.

According to a statement from the Russellville police, officers responded to the 600 block of West K Street after being told a person had shot a bail bondsman who was trying to detain the man on felony warrants.

Police arrived, established a perimeter around the apartment complex there and began negotiating with the suspect. The apartment complexes around it were evacuated, and the Arkansas State Police Tactical Unit was called to the scene, police said.

About 2:15 a.m., the man exited the apartment and began shooting at officers, police said. The officers returned fire, and the white male suspect, age 37, died at the scene.

ATU officials posted a notice shortly before midnight on Thursday on its Facebook page stating that public safety officers were staging near residence halls on campus while police responded to the shooting.

The public safety officers said they kept residents from exiting the residence halls until the situation was resolved. The ATU Office of Residence Life said no youth summer campers were housed on the side of campus nearest the shooting.

ATU officials said residents who were evacuated from the apartment complex during the standoff were given shelter at Baswell Techionery on the ATU campus.

Because the incident includes an officer-involved shooting, the Arkansas State Police are now investigating.