If you notice some haze on the horizon in the next few days, it's like going to be dust.

From the desert.

In Africa.

Believe it or not, Arkansas could be seeing a layer of dust from the Sahara Desert this weekend.

"Winds are blowing dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa to Arkansas and Oklahoma," said 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge. "The plume of dust is expected to arrive this weekend."

The dust is expected to dissipate by Monday or Tuesday, Standridge said.