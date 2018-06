Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) -- A dangerous stretch of highway may have been to blame for a crash that killed a truck driver, a mother and injured her two children.

Julio Capote was driving his truck southbound when he crossed the center line, over-corrected and slid into Cynthia Napier's car.

Her two children were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital where their condition is unknown.

The highway was shut down for about six hours.