ALTUS (KFSM) -- The 35th Annual Altus Grape Fest will be on Friday July 27th and Saturday July 28th at the Altus City Park.

The festival will be from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday the 27th and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday the 28th.

5NEWS This Morning Anchor Laura Simon sits down with Veronica Post for more on the event.

