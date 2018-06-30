Coast-To-Coast Protests Denounce Trump Immigration Policies

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Americans young and old took to the streets of US cities Saturday (June 30) to say “Families Belong Together” nearly two months after the Trump administration implemented its “zero tolerance” policy toward undocumented immigrants, prompting the separation of thousands of children from their parents.

The main rally was in Washington, DC, but hundreds of marches, protests and rallies took place across the country in cities like New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Milwaukee, Denver, Miami, St. Louis, San Francisco and Los Angeles, where crowds called for the immediate reunification of migrant families and an end to family detentions and separations.

According to organizers, protesters have three demands:

• They want separated migrant families to be reunited immediately.

• They want the government to end family detentions.

• And they want the Trump administration to end its zero tolerance policy.

Attendees in Washington braved the summer heat and marched from Lafayette Square to the White House — though the President is at his golf resort in New Jersey — and down Pennsylvania Avenue, past the Trump Hotel, where chants of “Shame! Shame! Shame!” broke out.

In Atlanta, demonstrators carried cages with dolls inside, and marchers in Chicago encouraged each other to “fight back.”

Protesters in Houston chanted, “No baby jails,” outside City Hall. Farther to the south, crowds gathered in McAllen, Texas, the border town where one of the Customs and Border Protection agency’s processing detention centers sits.

Several celebrities joined the rally in Los Angeles, like singer-songwriter John Legend, who sang his song “Preach,” and Cher, who encouraged people to go vote in November.

Many attendees carried signs, some demanding a change to the administration’s policy, others celebrating the contributions that immigrants make to the country.

“We are all immigrants,” one said.

“Seeking safety is not a crime,” said another.

“Let our children dream. Let them go!” a sign in Washington said.

And there were plenty of signs and shirts declaring, “I really do care, do u?” — a dig at the jacket first lady Melania Trump wore while departing for a trip to the southwest border last week.

“I’m outraged that families are being separated,” said Margaret Stokes, 54, a Virginia teacher protesting in the nation’s capital. She carried a sign that asked, “Where are the children?”

“Separating families, especially young children, without a plan to reunite them is abhorrent,” Stokes said. “This is not America.

“We need to let the administration know that we will not become numb to these atrocities.”

Rachel Gregory, 39, was one 575 activists arrested Thursday during a protest at a US Senate office building.

She said she brought her 5-year-old son, Aaron, to Saturday’s protest in Washington to show him she doesn’t want to be a part of an America like that. She said the policy indicates the country has “no morals,” adding that “the GOP claims to be pro-life but is stealing babies from their family.”

But Saturday’s protests drew people from both sides of the aisle.

“It’s unconscionable, immoral. None of the words are quite strong enough,” said Allison Thompson, 49, a lawyer from Fayetteville, North Carolina. She said she was a registered Republican attending her first protest.

“Separating a child from a parent — as a parent — is the most inhumane thing ever,” the mother of two said. “There is just nothing worse to me.”