Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of Saturday will remain dry, however there is a chance for a leftover shower in Northwest Arkansas thanks to a complex that rolled through Tulsa earlier in the evening.

Some showers and storms are possible during the late morning and early afternoon hours on Sunday.

There is a Level 1 (out of 5) severe risk for folks north of the Arkansas River.

Temperatures will be a hair cooler Sunday thanks to some extra clouds, and the chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder.

-Matt