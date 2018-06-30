Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Girl Scout Troop 4162 – Johnson & Franklin County
-
Girl Scout Troop 4275 – Ozark
-
Girl Scout Troop 5656 – Elkins
-
Girl Scout Troop 4097 – Bokoshe
-
Johnson & Shure – 6th Grade – Barling Elementary – Barling
-
Mr. Joshua Johnson – 3rd Grade – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
-
Garfield Elementary – Garfield
-
Butterfield Retirement Center – Fort Smith
-
Service Dogs of Distinction – Fayetteville
-
Butterfield Retirement Center – Fort Smith
-
Van Buren Lions Club – Van Buren
-
-
Susan G. Komen – Ozark – River Valley
-
Ms. Garner – 3rd Grade – Booneville Elementary – Booneville
-
Buergler & Barroso – 3rd Grade – Barling Elementary – Barling