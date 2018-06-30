Hollywood Production Company Scouting Movie Locations In Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- A Hollywood production company is in Arkansas scouting locations for a movie they will soon be shooting, and casting calls will be held in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas beginning Sunday (July 1).

It's not just the location they need, they're also looking for actors and extras.

The film will depict Southeast Asia in the Vietnam era.

In Fayetteville casting directors are asking for young men between the ages of 18 and 25 who could represent soldiers during the Vietnam War to come out to the casting call on Sunday (July 1).

That will be held at Mount Sequoyah from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., The agency said they need older gentlemen who could represent officers and generals.

On Monday (July 2) in Fort Smith at the Riverfront Amphitheatre a casting call is being held for folks of Asian descent.

"In Fort Smith the auditions will primarily be looking for Asian families of all ages ... to represent the folks from Vietnam. We hope a lot of folks will show up and let us take a look at them, and visit with them a little bit, and see if you are right for the part," said Robert Huston of Robert Huston Production.

The Fort Smith casting call will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 2.

The movie is expected to begin filming in mid-August through September.