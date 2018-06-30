Hot Start To The Weekend

Hot and humid weather is still the story for this weekend. There is a chance of relief from the heat starting tomorrow.

 

 

Temperatures will quickly heat up today. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s, with some places reaching near 100 degrees.

Hour-by-Hour for Northwest Arkansas - There will be plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures heat up to the low 90s.

Hour-by-Hour for River Valley - Not a cloud in sight throughout the day.  Temperatures heat up to the upper 90s.

Sunday - There's a chance of rain tomorrow afternoon and into Monday. A Level 1 out of 5 risk is possible, meaning a few thunderstorms are possible but the severe risk is low.

