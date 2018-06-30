Parade And ‘Rodeo Of The Ozarks’ Held In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The Rodeo of the Ozarks kicked off with a parade earlier Saturday (June 30) in Springdale.

The parade started at the Rodeo Stadium and went through downtown with hundreds lining Emma Street to watch.

Familiar faces with 5NEWS, such as Garrett Lewis, Erika Thomas and Daren Bobb were there to celebrate with families.

Some families said they're making this rodeo and the parade that comes along with it their new Fourth of July tradition.

"We love that it's right before the Fourth of July. It gives us something fun as a family to look forward to," said Shelley Gregory who took her family to watch the parade.

This is the 74th Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks.

Rodeo of the Ozarks wraps up tonight in Springdale with a fire works display.

Fireworks displays are happening in communities across the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas tonight.

Farmington, Gravette, Ozark, Prairie Grove and Roland will all be shooting off fireworks after dark.