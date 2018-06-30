United Way of Fort Smith Community Leadership Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- On July 24th the United Way of Fort Smith will host a Community Leadership Conference at the University of Arkansas- Fort Smith.

The conference will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. an will include keynote speakers Dave Sanderson, author of “Moments Matter”, and breakout sessions from key leaders including John Kopta, Dr. Phillip McClure, Katie Lejong, Beth Presley, Dr. Edward Serna, Jordan Hale and Christina Williams.

5NEWS This Morning Anchor Laura Simon sits Down with Eddie Lee Herdon to discuss more on the event.

For more information click HERE.