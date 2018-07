× How Much Rain Did We Pick Up Sunday?

Some decent showers pushed through our neck of the woods Sunday morning and afternoon. Who received the most rain?

Based on radar, the best swath of rain fell from Sequoyah County (OK) northeastward through the Boston Mountains and into Washington and Madison counties. Another band, albeit weaker, fell through LeFlore and southern Sebastian counties.

Here were the area reports. Sallisaw was today’s winner!

-Matt