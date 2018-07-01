× Idaho Mass Stabbing Victim Flown To Utah

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police say one of the six children injured in a stabbing attack at an Idaho apartment complex Saturday (June 30) night has been flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police Chief William Bones says refugee organizations have raised money to cover a flight so the child’s mother can join her.

Nine people were injured in the attack, and Bones said some of their lives remain in danger. He said all of the victims will be forever scarred by the physical and emotional injuries they sustained.

Thirty-year-old Timmy Kinner of Los Angeles has been charged with several felonies in connection with the attack. Police say he briefly stayed at the apartment complex but was recently asked to leave because of behavior problems.

Police say Kinner returned to the complex on Saturday and began stabbing children who were attending a birthday party. Three adults who tried to intervene were also stabbed.

___

3:00 p.m.

Police say the suspect in a mass stabbing at an Idaho apartment complex had only been in Boise a short time when the attack occurred Saturday night.

Boise Police Chief William Bones said 30-year-old Timmy Kinner has an extensive criminal record in multiple states. He declined to provide details other than to say it included violent crimes, substance abuse and prison time.

He said Kinner was invited to stay at the low-income apartment complex by a resident who had recently met him. Bones said the resident wanted to give him a helping hand in return for the help she had received from others in the past.

The resident was not among the victims, though several members of refugee families were. Kinner is an American, but the apartment complex houses many refugee families from Syria, Iraq, Ethiopia and Somalia.