LeBron Bolts Cleveland To Join Lakers

LeBron James has already put together a Hollywood type career and now he’s headed to Southern California.

The NBA’s top player has reportedly agreed to a four year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $154 million. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the move.

James led the Cavaliers to each of the past four NBA Finals, including a championship in 2016. He also led the Miami Heat to four straight NBA Finals prior to joining the Cavs. In his career, James has played in the NBA Finals nine times, winning three titles.

In his career, James has been voted the to the All-Star game 14 times and has been named the league’s MVP four times. James averaged 27.5 points per game for the Cavs in 2017-18 and has averaged 24.5 points in his 15 seasons.

Next season will be the first in his career that James did not play for a member of the eastern conference.